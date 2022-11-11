Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Taylor: Take Two. Pop star schedules second concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift at her short film premiere, "All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift at her short film premiere, "All Too Well: The Short Film(Associated Press)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Swifties hoping Taylor will stay, stay, stay for another concert in Kansas City will have their wildest dreams come true.

After initially announcing a performance next summer for Saturday, July 8, the music icon has scheduled a second concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the day prior.

While it is not yet listed on the Arrowhead Stadium events page, The Eras Tour states it will be live in Kansas City from the home of the Chiefs on Friday, July 7.

The concert will include special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Ticket pre-sales begin Nov. 15. Fans should register online by Nov. 9 by clicking here.

Taylor Swift has previously performed at Arrowhead in 2011 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There was a fire and HazMat situation early Friday morning at Vance Brothers paving contractor...
Petroleum tank fire spurs HazMat response at KC paving contractor
A Kansas City veteran is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness.
KC veteran running 20 miles with 50 lbs on his back to fight homelessness
A Kansas City veteran is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness.
Local veteran runs 20 miles with 50 lbs on his back to fight homelessness
COVID-19 tests
Second round of COVID-19 at-home tests available for all Kansas households