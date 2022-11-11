Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested.
The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
They said the suspects were arrested and charged in Jackson County, and that the female victim was going to be OK.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.