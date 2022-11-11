Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Update:



We asked you to help us identify two suspects (standing in these images) from an aggravated assault that took place near 40th & Pennsylvania on Oct. 23.



These suspects were taken into custody and charged in Jackson County...



1/2 pic.twitter.com/KEfdrY9xJc — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2022

They said the suspects were arrested and charged in Jackson County, and that the female victim was going to be OK.

