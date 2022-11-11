Aging & Style
Second round of COVID-19 at-home tests available for all Kansas households

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with multiple organizations, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities.

KDHE said all Kansas households can now visit accesscovidtests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID test kits. Amazon will then deliver the test kits directly to your house for no charge.

To sign up for the at-home test kits, enter your zip code and then will you will be eligible for the rapid tests to be shipped to your residence.

