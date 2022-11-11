Now playing: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Grace sits down with film critic Lonita Cook to talk about the new movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting theaters today. Plus, Lonita talks with Jonathan Majors, the star of ‘Devotion,’ about what his role as Jesse Brown, the first African-American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy’s flight training program, represents. Don’t forget to join Grace and Lonita after the show every week on Instagram Live for more insight and conversation about what’s now playing.

