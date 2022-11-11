Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Now playing: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grace sits down with film critic Lonita Cook to talk about the new movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting theaters today. Plus, Lonita talks with Jonathan Majors, the star of ‘Devotion,’ about what his role as Jesse Brown, the first African-American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy’s flight training program, represents.  Don’t forget to join Grace and Lonita after the show every week on Instagram Live for more insight and conversation about what’s now playing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 is highlighting local nurses this November. Watch to see today’s Thankful for Nurses...
Thankful for Nurses
As you make a decision on what kind of Medicare coverage is right for you, it’s important to...
Common Medicare mistakes and how you can fix them
Grace sits down with film critic Lonita Cook to talk about the new movie ‘Black Panther:...
Now playing: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
1-800-GOT-JUNK? isn’t just about removing junk around your home, they also form partnerships...
More than junk removal