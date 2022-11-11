North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were at the scene of a fire that engulfed an apartment in North Topeka on Thursday night.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came at 8:07 on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor which started an aggressive attack. The battalion chief issued a 2nd and 3rd fire alarm for the building. At this time, one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search has not been completed, and the majority of the fire is under control as of 9:15 p.m.

The Topeka Fire Department and an investigator from the Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal will launch an investigation into the fire. Right now, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The total damage from the fire is estimated at $1.5 million, with about $1 million in structural loss and $500,000 in content loss.

The occupants escaped the fire before fire crews arrived on the scene, however, one adult according to the fire department suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition and another adult was transferred to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

About 10 occupied apartments were in the fire and the fire department says that the American Red Cross along with apartment management is working with the families displaced by the fire.

