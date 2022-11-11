New lawsuit argues city should be held responsible for fatal crash involving KCFD truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A new lawsuit arguing Kansas City should be held financially responsible for a fatal crash involving a Kansas City Fire Department truck was filed in Jackson County on Friday.

Recently, an arbitrator awarded $32.4 million to the families and business harmed in that crash.

Three people were killed that night in December: Michael Elwood, Jennifer San Nicolas, and Tami Knight.

The crash happened when the speeding pumper ran a red light in Westport. The award was against the firefighter who drove that truck, Dominic Biscari.

This new lawsuit argues Biscari didn’t have proper representation and that the city should have provided a lawyer since he was a city employee - and that didn’t happen.

It also argues the city should be forced to pay the bill.

