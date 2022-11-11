National World War I Museum and Memorial holds Veterans Day ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Army veteran George Norton spent 22 years serving the United States, moving across the globe multiple times. The child of a military family, Norton grew up the son of an Army officer and the grandson and nephew of other members of the military.

“For me, it was a sense of my responsibility as a citizen,” Norton, who went on active duty in June of 1971 and retired on Oct. 1, 1993, told KCTV5. “It was a function of my citizenship to serve the nation, serve something larger than myself. It was a family tradition.”

Norton grew up moving around because of his father’s assignments and continued to be a nomad during his time in the military. He said he originally planned to be out of the Army after his required six years of service, but continued working for more than two decades because he enjoyed what he was doing. His time in the military took him to Colorado and South Carolina before eventually going overseas to northern Italy and Germany, where he was during the fall of the Berlin wall.

“I was 22 years old and responsible for a rifle platoon of 44 men and their equipment,” Norton said. “But it was the relationship and the people that I was serving with and some of those relationships last until today. There are people that I can go and call on and visit and it’s just like we pick up from where we left off. It was the camaraderie, the challenge of the job and the people that I was working with that kept me doing it.”

George Norton, a 22-year veteran of the United States Army, now serves as a volunteer at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. (KCTV5)

Now, the 73-year-old Parkville resident spends his time volunteering at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, where Friday a Veterans Day ceremony was held in the building’s auditorium. The ceremony featured the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City and remarks from Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas, with veterans from each branch of the military in attendance.

The keynote speaker of the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson of the United States Air Force. Johnson, a 1981 distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, earned her pilot wings in 1984 and became a Lieutenant General in August 2013 before her 2017 retirement.

“What an amazing institution to honor,” Johnson said as she spoke on the importance of valuing service no matter which branch or what military contribution someone made. “There are different ways we serve and it’s hard to explain sometimes because in our brains or in the movies we can understand explosions and guns and good guys and bad guys, but in our complex modern profession of arms it’s difficult.”

Veterans Day weekend festivities will continue at the National World War I Museum and Memorial throughout the weekend. On Friday afternoon a make-your-own poppy craft station was available near the donor wall. All weekend-long World War I research stations featuring databases and the Museum and Memorial’s online collections database will allow visitors to discover how the war impacted their families through records and photographs.

Visitors can also write letters to active-duty military on special World War I themed stationary. Letters can either be written to service members that visitors know or they can be left unaddressed and sent to the charity A Million Thanks.

When Norton retired, he worked with Kansas Public Radio and built a relationship with the museum, where he became a volunteer in 2018. As a volunteer, Norton said he appreciates that Kansas City is the home of the nation’s largest World War I museum.

“This is the only museum in the United States that is devoted purely to the remembrance and history of the first World War, and it’s in Kansas City,” Norton said. “The fact that this is a gem, it’s a destination location. But it also calls to remember the experience that this country and the people that fought for this country had during the first World War and all of the challenges that went with that.”

Near the end of the ceremony, President and CEO of the National World War I Museum and Memorial Dr. Matthew Naylor said the museum is in the midst of a significant gallery update that aims to be unveiled around Memorial Day.

“It’s important to remember that because the first World War is the genesis of the second and is the genesis of many of the issues that we still have today around the world. If we don’t know that history, we’re condemned to repeat it. So it’s important, for me, to help people understand what this museum offers us.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.