Missouri announces grant to help first responders, some say it will be difficult to use

CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Things like equipment are vital to first responders, a grant announced by the Department of Public Safety is supposed to help with it. Some agencies question if everyone will be able to.

“We obviously have a couple of concerns, you know, they they’re requesting a 50% match. The grants are up to $20,000. There’s a lot of departments in the state that are not going to be able to come up with a $20,000 needed to make the match,” said Chief Scott Frandsen with Mid County Fire Protection District.

Missouri Department of Public Safety came out with a grant this week to help first responders, the money comes from federal ARPA funds, and from legislation approved last spring. To get a share of the money, agencies would have to match half of it. Something that could be difficult.

Mid County Fire Protection Chief Scott Frandsen says his district is still reviewing the application before coming to any decisions.

”We had a board meeting yesterday, and we discussed it, we are in the process of putting together next year’s budget. When we get that roughed in, we’ll see if there’s going to be enough money available to meet the match. If we do not have enough money to meet the match, then no, we won’t be applying for it,” said Chief Frandsen.

Linn Creek Police Chief Jeff Christenson says his department does plan to apply to get money to replace a patrol vehicle.

”Our next big step is to, you know, replace the one aging car that we have that we would just put $2,000 worth of work into a car, that’s probably a $6,000 car. So if we can get rid of that last vehicle and purchase a new one and put the new equipment extra nuts into buying a new car, and putting all the equipment in it from 2012. So that would be our hope,” said Chief Christenson.

