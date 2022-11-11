Aging & Style
Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after his gun fired, hitting a 30-year-old middle-term pregnant woman and causing her unborn baby to lose its heartbeat.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4, when Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of E. Avenue B for an accidental shooting. The suspect, 23-year-old River Stokely of Hutchinson, was checking on a noise while armed near the front of his home. As he turned back toward the home’s interior, the gun was fired and a bullet struck the woman in the side.

Four days later, police were notified that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Nov. 10, Stokely was arrested for involuntary manslaughter. He is being held on $10,000 bond at the Reno County Correctional Facility.

The woman shot was briefly hospitalized and was treated and released. She remains in stable condition.

