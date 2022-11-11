Aging & Style
FORECAST: Friday won’t get out of the 30s

By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Behind this front comes an area of high pressure, which will keep the skies clear Friday and through much of the weekend. Cold air being pulled in from up north will pool across the Central Plains and decrease temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the next 10 days. Morning lows will range between low 20s and low 30s. A few areas on Friday morning have experienced a light dusting of snow from the backside of the cold front, but the rest of us will be dealing with just the cold and wind for today. Gusts are expected around 25 mph out of the north/northwest for the rest of the day, which will keep our wind chill between 10 and 15 degrees below the actual air temperature.

We will lessen the wind moving into the weekend and keep clear skies. A new approaching weak low pressure and front will develop Monday night into Tuesday, allowing for the threat of rain and snow during that time. Be ready for a potentially slick, icy conditions in low-lying areas and along bridges.

