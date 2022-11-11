FORECAST: Bitter cold in store for Friday

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for the rest of tonight, Kansas City, due to heavy rain, storms and even a few snow showers being possible across our area overnight. Any evening plans will be a washout tonight, due to a 90% chance of rainfall. Although we do not expect winter weather overnight to impact the roadways, we do expect a few rain and snow showers across our area while you sleep. Your Veterans Day will be cold, with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

