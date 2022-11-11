Aging & Style
FORECAST: Bitter cold in store for Friday

By Erin Little
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for the rest of tonight, Kansas City, due to heavy rain, storms and even a few snow showers being possible across our area overnight. Any evening plans will be a washout tonight, due to a 90% chance of rainfall. Although we do not expect winter weather overnight to impact the roadways, we do expect a few rain and snow showers across our area while you sleep. Your Veterans Day will be cold, with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

