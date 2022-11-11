Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

Adam Williams was 31 years old when he died in a car crash.
Adam Williams was 31 years old when he died in a car crash.(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.

A crash report indicated the truck struck several trees before coming to a rest.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was a firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

With permission from the family, CJC can now confirm the tragic death last evening of Firefighter Adam Williams. ...

Posted by Central Jackson County Fire Protection District on Friday, November 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police arrested two suspects in an aggravated assault investigation.
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.
Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December
Taylor Swift at her short film premiere, "All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor: Take Two. Pop star schedules second concert at Arrowhead Stadium
There was a fire and HazMat situation early Friday morning at Vance Brothers paving contractor...
Petroleum tank fire spurs HazMat response at KC paving contractor