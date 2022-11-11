Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.

A crash report indicated the truck struck several trees before coming to a rest.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was a firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

With permission from the family, CJC can now confirm the tragic death last evening of Firefighter Adam Williams. ... Posted by Central Jackson County Fire Protection District on Friday, November 11, 2022

