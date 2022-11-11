Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
A crash report indicated the truck struck several trees before coming to a rest.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was a firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.