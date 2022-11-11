Fire and HazMat situation Friday morning at Kansas City paving contractor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews battled a fire early Friday morning at the site of a Kansas City paving contractor.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at Vance Brothers at 52nd Street and Brighton Avenue around 3 a.m. Large flames could be seen, and KCFD called a Hazardous Materials response.

There is no report as of Friday morning of any injuries associated with the incident.

Information is limited at this point, but KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

