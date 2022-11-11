Aging & Style
Fire and HazMat situation Friday morning at Kansas City paving contractor

There was a fire and HazMat situation early Friday morning at Vance Brothers paving contractor...
There was a fire and HazMat situation early Friday morning at Vance Brothers paving contractor in Kansas City.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews battled a fire early Friday morning at the site of a Kansas City paving contractor.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at Vance Brothers at 52nd Street and Brighton Avenue around 3 a.m. Large flames could be seen, and KCFD called a Hazardous Materials response.

There is no report as of Friday morning of any injuries associated with the incident.

Information is limited at this point, but KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

