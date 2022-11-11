Aging & Style
Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach

Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann.
Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann.(KWCH)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.

Mann’s full statement is below.

