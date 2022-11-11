Aging & Style
Chiefs rule WR Mecole Hardman out for game with Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman did not practice at all this week due to an abdomen injury.

READ MORE: Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster expresses desire to stay in KC

Running back Jerick McKinnon was a limited participant in Friday’s practice due to shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Sunday’s game against Jacksonville will be the first game missed during Hardman’s NFL career. The fourth-year wide receiver has 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season. He scored the Chiefs’ lone receiving touchdown during Sunday night’s overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

