Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December

FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.
FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.(Michael K. Dakota)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The 42nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at Crown Center will once again have the lights on. A lot of them.

While the Skies Restaurant won’t rotate, it will reopen as a cocktail bar on Dec. 1.

“We wanted to give people a chance to come back up to the most amazing view of Kansas City and enjoy the magic of the holidays,” a social media post stated. “Winter Skies is truly a magical experience.”

According to KC Today, the pop-up bar will reopen Dec. 1-2, and then future dates will be announced on Dec. 1.

  • Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
  • Reservations are $35 — with $5 going to Children’s Miracle Network.
  • Enjoy a small food menu + try the three J. Rieger specialty cocktails.
  • The space will be available to rent for private parties.

Skies Restaurant & Lounge closed in 2011, and the floor has not rotated since then.

The venue has not yet released information on how to make reservations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
FILE — Kansas State Board of Education
Kansas education board recommends public schools retire Native American mascots
Gavel on sounding block
Jury convicts Lee’s Summit man for $1 million extortion scheme
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, makes a point...
NLBM president Bob Kendrick to flip switch at Plaza lighting ceremony