Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The 42nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at Crown Center will once again have the lights on. A lot of them.

While the Skies Restaurant won’t rotate, it will reopen as a cocktail bar on Dec. 1.

“We wanted to give people a chance to come back up to the most amazing view of Kansas City and enjoy the magic of the holidays,” a social media post stated. “Winter Skies is truly a magical experience.”

According to KC Today, the pop-up bar will reopen Dec. 1-2, and then future dates will be announced on Dec. 1.

Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

$35 — with $5 going to Reservations are— with $5 going to Children’s Miracle Network

Enjoy a small food menu + try the three J. Rieger specialty cocktails.

The space will be available to rent for private parties.

Skies Restaurant & Lounge closed in 2011, and the floor has not rotated since then.

The venue has not yet released information on how to make reservations.

