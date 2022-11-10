RSV & flu shut down KCK school for multiple days

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - School administrators have shut down Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City, KS, through Friday because of a rapid spread of illness among staff and students.

The school has been closed since Wednesday. A note to parents blamed RSV and Influenza A in particular, saying the school building would be disinfected during the days off from classes.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the note said. “Please pray for the health of our (Christ The King) community.”

Teachers on Tuesday sent students home with special assignments to keep them busy, with hopes the school could open back up next Monday.

