Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

RSV & flu shut down KCK school for multiple days

Christ The King Catholic School in KCK is closed through Friday because of the rapid spread of...
Christ The King Catholic School in KCK is closed through Friday because of the rapid spread of RSV and flu.(Christ The King Catholic School Facebook page)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - School administrators have shut down Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City, KS, through Friday because of a rapid spread of illness among staff and students.

The school has been closed since Wednesday. A note to parents blamed RSV and Influenza A in particular, saying the school building would be disinfected during the days off from classes.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the note said. “Please pray for the health of our (Christ The King) community.”

Teachers on Tuesday sent students home with special assignments to keep them busy, with hopes the school could open back up next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Children's Mercy's Chief Emergency Management Medical Officer on Thursday will address rising...
Children's Mercy to address rising RSV numbers and hospital capacity
Terry L. Watson and Tiffnee Hockaday.
2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence
The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri.
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
Though the law will change on Dec. 8, dispensaries will likely not be ready to legally sell...
The process of legalizing marijuana