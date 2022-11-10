Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024.

Rep. Cleaver (MO-5) was reelected on Nov. 8, defeating Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick. He has defeated Turk eight times.

Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005.

You can view the results of the election here.

After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet again in 2024.

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the support of the constituents I thank. As have I done in every election for Congress, I will file in 2024 on the first day for re-election. We face many challenges in our country and I will work to continue being part of the solutions that better our community, state and nation.” “Although some of the election results yesterday were not what all of us wanted, and some are yet to be determined, our democracy remains strong and I remain committed to serving the people of the Fifth District of Missouri. My dedication to civility and working across the aisle in a bipartisan manner has been my focus in Congress and I will redouble my efforts to mitigate the political tribalism that has interloped in consensus driven policy matters.” “Each day I work to improve our country for our children, their children and their children’s’ children. We can and will do better for all of them and for all of us.”

