Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024.
Rep. Cleaver (MO-5) was reelected on Nov. 8, defeating Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick. He has defeated Turk eight times.
Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005.
After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet again in 2024.
