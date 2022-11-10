Aging & Style
Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., addresses people attending a sign unveiling ceremony for the...
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., addresses people attending a sign unveiling ceremony for the Quindaro Townsite National Commemorative Site Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024.

Rep. Cleaver (MO-5) was reelected on Nov. 8, defeating Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick. He has defeated Turk eight times.

Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005.

You can view the results of the election here.

After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet again in 2024.

