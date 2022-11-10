Aging & Style
Powell Gardens’ Festival of Lights starts Thursday

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINGSVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re a little more than a month away from Christmas, but the holiday festivities are beginning now at Powell Gardens.

You can see more than 20 miles of lights in one spot, at the Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens at 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50 in Kingsville, MO, starting Thursday

It features immersive botanic installations that show off what they say is the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the gardens and accentuate the natural joy of the most festive season.

The light show will be available to see anytime from Thursday to Dec. 30, with Wednesday-Sunday hours being 4-10 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 25 and Dec. 17 (and daily Dec. 19-22), create and deliver your holiday wish lists to Santa in a festively-transformed corn crib in the Children’s Garden, where he will be posing for photos.

A new featured artist this year is Kevin Heckart, who will showcase his new media works that play in a feedback loop of internet culture. He utilizes coding to construct an interactive light installation. He’s collaborated with local artists in the past and his work has been shown at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Tokyo Culture Art, and published in the New York Times, MTV, and WAD Magazine.

Click here for more information on Powell Gardens and the Festival of Lights.

