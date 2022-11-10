Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Mumford

Mumford is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs!

He’s a laid-back boy who is is 2.5 years old and loves all kinds of toys.

He’s currently in a foster home and is learning tricks and manners!

Mumford is FeLV positive, so needs to either 1) be the only cat in the home or 2) live with another cat who has FeLV. If you visit Wayside, they can tell you more about FeLV.

To learn more about Mumford, click here.

If you’d like to meet him in person and have a Slumber Pawty (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs. You can call them at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

