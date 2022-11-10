NLBM president Bob Kendrick to flip switch at Plaza lighting ceremony
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Call it the year of Bob Kendrick!
After being featured nationally multiple times following the announcement and Hall of Fame induction of Buck O’Neil into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president will flip the switch for the 93rd Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony.
Kendrick has served as president of the NLBM since March 2011.
The lighting ceremony will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, with the switch being flipped at 6:52 p.m.
