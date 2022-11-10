Aging & Style
NLBM president Bob Kendrick to flip switch at Plaza lighting ceremony

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, makes a point...
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, makes a point during a news conference to mark the opening of a travelling exhibit entitled "Shades of Greatness" at the McNichols Civic Center Building as part of festivities leading up to the playing of the Major League Baseball All Star Game on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Denver. The traveling exhibit opening is one of many events being staged on All Star Game weekend in the Mile High City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Call it the year of Bob Kendrick!

After being featured nationally multiple times following the announcement and Hall of Fame induction of Buck O’Neil into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president will flip the switch for the 93rd Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

Kendrick has served as president of the NLBM since March 2011.

The lighting ceremony will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, with the switch being flipped at 6:52 p.m.

ALSO READ: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum kicks off ‘Thanks a Million, Buck’ fundraiser

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

