Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Mark your calendars! 2023 Garmin KC Air Show to feature Blue Angels

The US Navy Blue Angels perform at the Atlanta Air Show on Nov. 6, 2022.
The US Navy Blue Angels perform at the Atlanta Air Show on Nov. 6, 2022.(US Navy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Red Bull Skydiving Team were among the performing highlights for this year’s air show at New Century Air Center. Next year, perhaps the most famous flight demonstration in the country comes to Kansas City.

The 2023 Garmin KC Air Show will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels. The air show dates have been set for Aug. 19-20, 2023.

More details about the air show in 2023 will be announced at a later date.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE (Source: MGN)
Red Cross offers tips to keep Kansans safe, warm as temperature drops
Powell Gardens' Festival of Lights begins Thursday and extends through the holiday season.
Powell Gardens’ Festival of Lights starts Thursday
Powell Gardens' Festival of Lights begins Thursday and extends through the holiday season.
Powell Gardens' Festival of Lights opens Thursday
Christ The King Catholic School in KCK is closed through Friday because of the rapid spread of...
RSV & flu shut down KCK school for multiple days