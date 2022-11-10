Mark your calendars! 2023 Garmin KC Air Show to feature Blue Angels

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Red Bull Skydiving Team were among the performing highlights for this year’s air show at New Century Air Center. Next year, perhaps the most famous flight demonstration in the country comes to Kansas City.

The 2023 Garmin KC Air Show will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels. The air show dates have been set for Aug. 19-20, 2023.

More details about the air show in 2023 will be announced at a later date.

