Leawood pediatrician pleads guilty to $300,000 Medicare fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area pediatrician pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for his role in causing fraudulent Medicare claims to be submitted for more than 1,000 beneficiaries for medications and equipment they didn’t need.

The fraud scheme that Frederick Scott Dattel, 57, of Leawood, Kansas, participated in was part of a larger nationwide scheme to defraud Medicare.

“A physician abused his position of trust to cause fraudulent claims to be filed for more than 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “This theft of public funds was part of a larger nationwide scheme that includes prosecutions in other districts where additional perpetrators are being held accountable for their criminal actions.”

Dattel waives his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal information that charges him with making a false statement related to a health care matter. A licensed medical doctor with a specialty in pediatrics, Dattel owns and operates his own medical practice, Kansas City Pediatrics, L.L.C., in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to court documents, between August 2017 and February 2018, Dattel worked as a physician for RediDoc, L.L.C., a commercial telemedicine company. RediDoc’s owners were alleged to have unlawfully profited by paying kickbacks and bribes to doctors so that they would sign high volumes of expensive prescriptions and durable medical equipment orders that were not medically necessary.

By pleading guilty, Dattel admitted that while working for RediDoc he unlawfully caused false and fraudulent Medicare claims. Court documents allege that Dattel reviewed 1,077 patient files from August 2017 to February 2018 and issued orders or prescriptions for 1,075 beneficiaries for durable medical equipment, orthotics and/or compounds.

The Leawood man is alleged to have issued the orders and prescriptions without seeing, speaking to, or otherwise communicating or examining the beneficiaries, and without regard for whether the equipment or compounds were needed. The documents allege that almost the entirety of Dattel’s completed, signed prescriptions and orders were not legitimately prescribed, not needed and not used.

Under the terms of his Thursday plea agreement, Dattel must pay restitution in the full amount of $211,542. He is subject to up to five years in federal prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.