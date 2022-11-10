Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas education board recommends public schools retire Native American mascots

FILE — Kansas State Board of Education
FILE — Kansas State Board of Education(KBoE/Facebook)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - In a 7-1-2 vote, the Kansas Board of Education has recommended all public schools in the Sunflower State sunset any use of Native American mascots or branding.

The board recommended Thursday morning at a meeting that the process be completed for K-12 non-tribal schools within the next 3-5 years.

Editor’s Note: KCTV5 will have more on this story later Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
FILE — Skies Restaurant will open a Winter Skies pop-up bar in December.
Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December
Gavel on sounding block
Jury convicts Lee’s Summit man for $1 million extortion scheme
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, makes a point...
NLBM president Bob Kendrick to flip switch at Plaza lighting ceremony