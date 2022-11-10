Kansas education board recommends public schools retire Native American mascots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - In a 7-1-2 vote, the Kansas Board of Education has recommended all public schools in the Sunflower State sunset any use of Native American mascots or branding.

The board recommended Thursday morning at a meeting that the process be completed for K-12 non-tribal schools within the next 3-5 years.

