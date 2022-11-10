Kansas City to receive $50 million in funding for affordable housing thanks to Missouri voters

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City will receive $50 million in funding for affordable housing thanks to Missouri voters.

Question 2 on the Missouri ballot passed with more than 70% of the votes last night.

Earlier this year, the KCMO City Council passed a housing package that involved restrictions on developers who want to get city tax incentives for construction of apartments with 12 units or more.

The new ordinance requires that 20% of the units be set aside for below-market rents.

However, it changed the formula for the maximum rent in that portion of the units to just under $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment.

“We know that’s not affordable,” said Brandon Henderson, an organizer at KC Tenants Power. “Definitely not affordable for me or the folks I grew up with.”

Which, KC Tenants and sibling group KC Tenants Power both fought against.

The council eventually passed a second component to the housing package, which was a $50-million housing bond that would go on the November ballot as Question 2.

KC Tenants made sure that money would go toward building what they call truly affordable housing, for people that make up about 30% of the area median income and could afford $500-$750 a month in rent.

Last night, that ballot initiative passed.

“I think that this resounding win for Question 2 shows that people are ready for us to get really serious about how we can keep Kansas City a place where everyone can afford to live and not just those with the money to stay,” said Henderson.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said: “It’s important that we find more housing for Kansas City, that we build thousands of new units and, more than anything, that we continue to make sure that while we have great progress with the World Cup, new airport terminal, NFL Draft, we’re also taking care of people at every level in Kansas City and in every area. It’s going to be great for Kansas City in the long-term and make us a better city to be in.”

That ballot initiative did have more than 70% support.

Both KC Tenants and KC Tenants Power said this is a big win but just the start for them.

