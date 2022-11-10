Jury convicts Lee’s Summit man for $1 million extortion scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Lee’s Summit man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of a $1 million extortion scheme against a Kansas City, Missouri, victim.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Leon L. Dudley III delivered an extortion note to a Kansas City, Missouri, residence on Aug. 24, 2018. On Wednesday, Dudley was found guilty of one count of extortion.

The victim reported to law enforcement that a contractor arrived at the residence that morning to complete some work and found an envelope containing a handwritten letter taped to the front of the house near the front door. In the letter, there was a threat to vandalize and burn down the residence if the victim failed to pay $1 million by the next day. The note also included a phone number the victim was supposed to text when the money was ready and warned against contacting law enforcement.

An unknown suspect broke several windows in the house the next day and came back in the evening to break more windows and a sliding glass door.

Investigators traced the cell phone number on the note to the residence where Dudley lived with his mother. They also located Dudley’s Facebook account, which included a photograph of a handwritten note that featured similar handwriting to the extortion note, as well as photos of Dudley that matched the physical profile of a person captured in surveillance video at the residence.

When Dudley’s residence was investigated, investigators found an iPad that had been stolen during a burglary at the extortion victim’s residence while it was under construction in June 2018. The iPad contained internet searches related to the victim, to burning a house down and purchasing explosive items, as well as two extortion notes similar to the note left at the victim’s residence. They also found fingerprints on the extortion note.

Dudley is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.