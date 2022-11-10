Aging & Style
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend.

Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation.

The shootings happened on May 6 in the Caney Mountain area. Investigators say the two victims were bystanders after an altercation between Sprague, her son, and his girlfriend. Deputies found both victims with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews airlifted one of the victims to a hospital.

Witnesses say Sprague had been drinking and was mad about everything.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

