How will interest rate hikes affect next year’s taxes?

With another federal interest rate hike, you might be wondering how higher rates might impact your taxes headed into next year. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy who shares advice to consider when planning for next year’s taxes. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.