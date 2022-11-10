FORECAST: Thunderstorms & warm temps Thursday ahead of the cold weather

Still increasing warm moist air from the south Thursday morning just ahead of a cold front that looks to interact with the viewing area by mid-morning. Heavy clouds are expected for our early morning commute. However, by 9 to 10 a.m., scattered showers are plausible for our Kansas counties. Rain will continue to develop into the city around late morning into the early afternoon. During this time, we should achieve our high temperature in the low 70s, which will aid in developing thunderstorm activity for the rest of the day.

The better chance for stronger storms will be between the hours of 4 and 8 o’clock tonight. There’s an opportunity for those storms to develop within our southwestern Missouri counties, and will track northeast through the rest of our Missouri viewing area. Strong straight-line winds will be more of a threat rather than tornado or hail development. However, those two weather features are not at 0 percent chance. Please stay Weather Alert, especially toward the end of the day.

Behind the storm system comes a cold air blast from the north which may allow for snow to develop toward northeastern Missouri counties, as we transition the storm system to the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s for daytime highs and morning lows in the upper teens and lower 20s through the weekend. By next Tuesday, an area of low pressure will interact with a Missouri River Valley, giving us an opportunity for a rain/snow mix.

