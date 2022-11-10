Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain, rumbles of thunder possible Thursday

By Gary Amble
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Fair skies and mild air this evening should have you heading out for a bit, as cold air will chase most of us back indoors in less than 24 hours. We will enjoy the air on the warm side of a cold front this evening under generally fair skies. A brisk southerly wind is expected to hold area temperatures in the upper 60s through midnight. Overnight, temperatures will slip into the mid-60s by daybreak. Overcast skies on Thursday will lead to showers by the mid-morning hours. That will be followed by heavier showers with rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. A strong storm is possible during the afternoon hours. However, the chance for a storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts is only 5%. Cold air will follow, as a cold front slams us in the afternoon and drops temperatures steadily overnight. Area thermometers will be in the upper 20s by Friday morning. Expect frigid mornings from this Friday through the following Friday. Most days will only offer temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal.

