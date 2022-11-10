Changes made at Lawrence site for those experiencing homelessness

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some changes have been made at the temporary support site for those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence, Kansas.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Lawrence, lessons have been learned since the site was put in place.

The city said they have added a fence to the site, which is in North Lawrence. The fence is meant to act as a windbreak, as well as make it more visually appealing for nearby businesses.

The city also said they are going to add staff to the site in order to support those staying there.

“The temporary site is needed to provide life-sustaining resources to community members experiencing homelessness,” the city said. “It also provides a safer, more dignified option compared to dispersed camping in City parks and public spaces.”

“As we continue to develop sustainable solutions that ensure homelessness is a rare and brief experience, we will be transparent about our efforts,” the city said. “At this point we don’t have much more information to provide as our attention continues to be focused on stabilizing the current camp and standing up the Winter Emergency Shelter.”

