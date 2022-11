Boulevard and KC Bier Co. appear in list of best breweries in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance.

In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .

In the large breweries category, breweries must produce 100,000+ barrels per year. Notably, Boulevard was ranked ahead of Dublin’s Guinness and Boston’s Samuel Adams.

Boulevard’s Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale was ranked as the 36th-best beer, down 13 spots after being ranked 23rd in 2021.

The full list can be viewed here.

