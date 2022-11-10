Atchison County Sheriff’s Office reports high deer crash numbers

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Thursday of high numbers of deer crashes in 2022.

According to the police department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year and nearly half of them have been car versus deer crashes. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the 68th deer crash of the year and 10th in the past 10 days occurred.

The department warned drivers to be extra cautious of driving at dawn and dusk. It encouraged drivers to use headlights when there is no oncoming traffic and look ahead for the reflective eyes of deer.

If a collision occurs, drivers are supposed to turn hazard lights on and contact Atchison County Dispatch at 913-367-4323.

