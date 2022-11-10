$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize.

With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.

“I’ve been playing for a long time,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. “It was great to hit it. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The ticket was purchased Oct. 22. In 2022, players in Platte County won more than $12.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the state said. Retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $4.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

