Wanted: Tommy Weddle
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri.
Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
His last known address was in Lee’s Summit.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 175 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.
Weddle has a tattoo on his left shoulder.
If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.