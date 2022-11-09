Travis Kelce launches health and wellness endowment for Cincinnati student-athletes

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is giving back. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end announced Wednesday that his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation will make a substantial contribution to the University of Cincinnati Athletics Department by launching a Health and Wellness Endowment for student-athletes at his alma mater.

Kelce, who played at Cincinnati from 2009-2012, will be contributing to an endowment that funds Cincinnati’s Sports Psychology and Counseling Department, directly providing aid to all 450 student-athletes at the University. Because of the grant, all UC student-athletes will have permanent access to the care and services needed to be mentally and physically strong, the school said in a release.

“During my time at UC I developed a solid infrastructure of people around to help me navigate through daily life as a student-athlete,” Kelce said in the school’s release. “The transition from high school to college was a difficult one; it was an emotional rollercoaster at times dealing with my academic responsibilities and holding my own on the field. There was little to no room for error in the classroom and on the field. Being able to have that support system in place is part of the reason why I decided to start this Endowment and give back to my alma mater and its athletic department.”

Kelce scored eight touchdowns in his final season at Cincinnati before the Chiefs drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Now, he’s become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, tying the league record for 100-yard receiving games for all tight ends during last Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m at a place in my career where I’m able to share my experiences and lend resources to provide the university’s student-athletes with the assistance they need to become the best versions of themselves they can be.”

The endowment is another move by Kelce and his foundation, which aims to help underserved youth become productive citizens through motivating them to explore and develop critical life skills.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.