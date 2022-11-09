Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Scott Schwab reelected as Secretary of State

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Schwab has been reelected as Kansas’ Secretary of State.

Republican incumbent Scott Schwab will keep his seat as Secretary of State after Kansas voters elected him to another term on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Schwab gathered 58% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass had 40% and Libertarian challenger Cullene Lang had 3%.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights