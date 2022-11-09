Aging & Style
Republican Mark Alford wins 4th U.S. House District open seat

Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo...
Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District elected a new congressman.

Republican Mark Alford defeated Jack Truman. Alford will succeed six-term Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who opted to run for the open Missouri U.S. Senate seat.

Alford previously worked as a television anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He has said he feels God called on him to run for office.

