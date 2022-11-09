Aging & Style
Former Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn named Brooklyn Nets head coach

Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROOKLYN (KCTV) - The Brooklyn Nets named former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn as their newest head coach, a week after firing Steve Nash from the same position.

Vaughn was appointed the interim head coach of the Nets after the team got off to a 2-6 start under Nash. The team has been in turmoil in recent weeks with star guard Kyrie Irving suspended indefinitely by the organization for posting an anti-Semitic video and failing to apologize.

Brooklyn is 4-7 right now but 2-1 since Vaughn took over as the interim head coach. The Nets are still in last place in the Atlantic Division, and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference right now.

Vaughn spent three seasons as the head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 through 2015 and coached 10 games as the head coach of the Nets during the NBA’s 2020 COVID bubble.

