Rep. Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins again
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids will once again represent Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Democratic incumbent defeated Amanda Adkins, her challenger from 2020, and for a third time will represent Kansas’ Third Congressional District.
