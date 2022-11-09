Aging & Style
Rep. Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins again

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Democrat Sharice Davids waves at her supporters at a...
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Democrat Sharice Davids waves at her supporters at a Democratic event in Kansas City, Kan. Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder and his Democratic challenger, Davids are having a hard time keeping their political footing on immigration issues, complicating their efforts to win a competitive swing district in Kansas that President Donald Trump narrowly lost. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids will once again represent Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democratic incumbent defeated Amanda Adkins, her challenger from 2020, and for a third time will represent Kansas’ Third Congressional District.

Sen. Jerry Moran defeats Mark Holland, wins reelection to US Senate: AP report

Follow election results here.

