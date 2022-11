Tatume Squash is a Husky who is 6 years and 11 months old.

In dog years, she’s ruff-ly 42. In cuteness levels, she’s an easy 100! In dog smarts, she’s a genius!

That’s why this sweet, gorgeous, dog-friendly girl would love a family that can keep her body and mind exercised!

To learn more about Tatume Squash, or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

