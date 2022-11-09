Longtime Lawrence bar and restaurant Johnny’s Tavern North closed until changes made to improve safety near campsite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A longtime Lawrence bar and restaurant owner announced Johnny’s Tavern North would close until changes were made to improve safety near a campsite for people who are without housing.

Several small business owners, residents of the campsite and housing advocates packed a city commission meeting Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

City staff told city leaders and community members that a fence has been installed near the campsite.

Staff are also in the process of trying to hire individuals to help monitor the camp.

Owner Rick Renfro informed customers that for the first time in more than 30 years, the longtime Lawrence staple Johnny’s Tavern North would close Tuesday until security changes are made near the city sanctioned campsite located behind Johnny’s Tavern North off north Second Street. He said the camp is not properly staffed, uncontrolled, and over occupancy.

“I’m not prepared to open up Johnny’s Tavern until there is some control back there,” Rick Renfro said. “I’m not drawing a line in the sand. I want to work with you, but I have got to see some action for the safety of the community.”

Several other nearby business owners expressed concerns about employee safety including concerns for employees who work late at night. “When you don’t feel safe where you work, how terrible is that?,” Morgan Michels said. “We just want safety.”

The president of the North Lawrence Improvement Association told city leaders he is concerned about crime. “Something has to be done this is migrating and just escalating and it is making the neighborhood an unsafe place,” Ted Boyle said.

Renfro asked city leaders to install fencing and provide professionals to monitor the campsite. He said the number of people living in tents at the camp continues to grow. Renfro asked that a professional help city leaders determine how many people could safely live at the camp.

“We want to make sure there is some control out there so it can be safe for our customers and staff. We do support the camp,” Spencer Renfro told city leaders. “We want to make sure it is well run. That the people inside the camp get the care and things that they deserve and need.”

Several housing advocates also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. One advocate told city leaders that numerous advocates and organizations are working hard to try to find solutions to help a growing number of people in need find housing. “I’ve tried and tried and tried to get a job,” campsite resident Robert Farriel said Wednesday. “I’d like to get into a house.”

A spokesperson for the city of Lawrence sent a written statement that said, “We appreciate hearing from all of our community members and have been meeting with interested parties, including Mr. Renfro, and are working to make adjustments to best accommodate everyone involved equitably.”

According to the spokesperson, the city will work closely with community partners including Douglas County and the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center Homeless Outreach Team to monitor and work with those currently experiencing homelessness. “The 2022 budget was approved with the intent of funding significant homeless and housing initiatives. The three focus areas of that budget, and of our new Housing Initiatives Division, are homeless outreach, emergency sheltering and rapid rehousing,” the written statement said.

For more information about the Housing Initiatives Division and Homeless Programs, visit: https://lawrenceks.org/pds/homeless-programs/.

