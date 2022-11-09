KU signs local five-star S’Mya Nichols

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Local five-star Shawnee Mission West guard S’Mya Nichols has signed her national letter of intent to join the University of Kansas’ women’s basketball program, KU announced Wednesday.

Nichols, ranked No. 22 nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, is the fifth-ranked guard in the 2023 recruiting class. She joins guard Lala Conesa, from Barcelona, Spain, as the newest members of Kansas’ signing class in the November signing period.

“I chose Kansas because every time I was on campus it felt like home. I immediately fell in love with the family atmosphere and how serious the coaches and players are about winning,” Nichols said in a release from KU. “I wanted to join a team that wants to do anything to win while sticking together. Kansas let me take my time and be on my own pace to figure things out and I appreciated that the most.”

Nichols and Conesa will join the Jayhawks ahead of the 2023-24 season. Last season, the Jayhawks won an NCAA Tournament game and this season they enter the year receiving votes in the AP women’s top 25 poll.

“It’s hard to describe the impact that S’Mya is going to have on our program in every facet,” said KU head coach Brandon Schneider of the highest-rated high school prospect signed in his tenure in Lawrence. “We identified her as one of the premier up-and-coming players in the nation at an early age and we’ve been recruiting her since she was in seventh grade, offering when she was in eighth grade.”

Nichols was a member of the 2022 Team USA U18 National Team and is a two-time All-Class 6A First Team Selection in the state of Kansas.

“S’Mya is a player who can play four positions offensively and we’ve seen her guard all five positions at a high level. Paired with her elite skillset, her versatility, size, strength an athleticism really stand out when you watch her play.”

