KCMO police need help finding Ebony Heaton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri.

Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Police are unsure of what Heaton was last seen wearing. She is 5-foot-3 and 230 pounds, police said, with black hair and brown eyes.

The report said that Heaton has medical conditions which require attention.

If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

