KCK police shoot & kill man in car after exchange of gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.

Responding officers then used protective shields while trying to make contact with the man, who police said opened fire on them. Police returned fire and retreated. A separate unit then approached the man and found him dead, according to KCK police.

Since the incident is an officer-involved shooting, law enforcement agencies other than the KCK Police Department are investigating, including the Kansas City, MO, Police Department and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

