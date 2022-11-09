Kansas governor’s race too close to call, Kelly with a slim lead

KANSAS (KCTV) - The election results for Kansas governor are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly holds a slim lead in results so far over her Republican challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Kelly leads Schmidt by around 1.5 percent, garnering 479,875 votes to Schmidt’s 465,620, according to results being continually updated by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

That’s close enough for neither candidate to have declared victory on Election Night, but Kelly said she expects there to be a celebration Wednesday. Schmidt addressed supporters Tuesday night by thanking them and saying they would all have to wait “a bit longer” for final results.

The vote tally includes 99 percent of the ballots cast, but there are still ballots to be counted, mainly mail-in votes.

Kelly won the state’s two largest counties---Johnson, by 20 percent; and Sedgwick County, by 1.7 percent. Locally in the Kansas City metro, Wyandotte County also went to the incumbent governor, by a 38-point margin.

Stay with KCTV5 News as we continually update election results and keep up with coverage of the aftermath of Election Day.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.