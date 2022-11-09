Kansas Commission to discuss 2023 game seasons at upcoming meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes to the 2023 game seasons will be discussed at the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting, including the suspension of the fall turkey season and increases to creel and size limits for anglers.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission says that at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, it will hold its last public meeting of 2022. It will review the agenda and hear public comments on items not listed on the agenda. A fiscal update will also be provided followed by a general discussion period.

During the general discussion, the Commission indicated it will discuss the regulation promulgation process, review annual camping permits and procedures, the reservation of Colby-Villa High Lake, the restoration of the South Fork of the Republican River, updates on the Kansas Birding Trail and updates to the Prairie Dog State Park.

The Commission also said it would consider several approaches to reduce the hunting of antelope in the Sunflower State. The move comes as poor production in Kansas - and range-wide - have caused declines in the pronghorn population.

Changes are also anticipated for big game permit regulations, which include modifications to proof-of-sex regulations for antlerless deer and elk, modifications to big game permanent regulation review cycles for fiscal year 2023, and Levi Jaster, KDWP big game program coordinator, will cover the status of either-species antlerless-only deer permits.

For turkey season, the Commission noted that it would recommend suspending the fall season across the state beginning in 2023, the reduction of bag limits by one bird during the spring season, a 25% reduction to permits for non-residents during the spring, changes to the total number of permits allowed and prohibiting the use of a Unit 4 permit in adjacent units.

Staff also said they would propose changes to the length and creel limits at individual waters, the addition of King Lake in Emporia and OJ Watson Park as trout waters and the removal of Wichita KDOT - East from the trout program.

The Commission indicated that it would recommend the addition of the Rusty Crayfish to the prohibited species list for importation and ownership. Due to this change, it will also discuss the addition of McPherson State Fishing Lake to the prohibited species. It will also propose the addition of Lebo City Lake as an Aquatic Nuisance Species designated water due to the high number of zebra mussels.

The Commission indicated it does not anticipate any changes for Elk season.

KDWP Staff and Commissioners said they will recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 to commence the public hearing part of the meeting and hear comments on items not listed. Lastly, they will vote on an increase in the nightly cabin rate for state parks, the allowance of later lights and dogs for furbearers along with an increase in the season and bag limits for otters, and updates to regulations on the commercial harvest, salvage and sale of freshwater mussels.

The public is encouraged to attend in person at the Colby Event Center, 1200 S. Franklin Ave. To join the virtual meeting, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.