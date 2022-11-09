Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to retain all of their Supreme Court justices up for retention votes in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert was retained with a vote of 557,375. About 291,072 voted against her retention. She has been a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002.

Justice Dan Biles was retained with a total of 552,150 votes. About 297,576 voted against his retention. He has been a Supreme Court Justice since 2009.

Caleb Stegall won his retention with the biggest difference. Around 619,828 voted to retain him while 229,371 voted against it. He was appointed to the court in 2014.

Next, Justice Evelyn Wilson was retained with 553,811 yes votes. About 291,607 voted against the move. She was appointed to the bench in 2020.

Also appointed in 2020 was Justice K.J. Wall. He won his retention with 547,087 yes votes and 300,817 no votes.

Lastly, Melissa Standridge has spent the least time on the bench since being last appointed in 2020. She was retained with 572,152 yes votes and 286,788 no votes.

The only Justice who did not face a retention vote this year was Eric Rosen, who was appointed in 2005.

To see other election results, click HERE.

