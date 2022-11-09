Former Weston police officer charged with assaulting motorist

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Weston police officer accused of illegally punching a motorist during a DWI stop in August has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly telling the motorist that he would “punch him in the face,” and then allegedly did so.

“We expect a lot from police officers, who often perform their duties in dangerous situations,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “It’s a very serious matter when we believe a police officer has violated the duty to serve and protect the public.”

According to court documents, 24-year-old Brinlee Ray Acklin was dispatched to check the welfare of a motorist who was parked in the middle of Welt Street in Weston and may have passed out behind the wheel. After being asked by Acklin to get into the back seat of his patrol car because the officer believed the motorist may have been impaired, the motorist did so. Because it was hot outside, Acklin had rolled down the back window of the patrol car.

Once the motorist allegedly became noncompliant with Acklin’s requests, the officer tried to roll up the window of the patrol car but could not do so because the motorist stuck his torso out the window. Court documents allege that Acklin then told the motorist, “If you don’t get in the car, I’m going to hit you in the face.”

The motorist allegedly responded, “Do it,” and when the motorist stuck his torso out the window again Acklin allegedly struck the motorist in the face. As he walked away, court documents allege he said, “That wasn’t excessive, was it?”

In court documents recounting the incident, Acklin admitted to some level of wrongdoing.

“I’ll be honest. Yeah, I screwed up,” the former officer allegedly said according to court documents. “Whatever consequences are whatever consequences. I know what I did wrong and I’m not going to try to hide it from anybody.”

The encounter was recorded using Acklin’s cell phone and the video was provided to the prosecuting attorney’s office by the Weston Police Department. Acklin no longer works for the Weston Police Department.

“It’s never a good day when you charge a police officer with a crime, especially when we allege that crime was committed while on the job,” Zahnd said.

