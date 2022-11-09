FORECAST: Warm Wednesday in the 70s, but brace for the oncoming cold

As we move forward Wednesday, a pressure gradient will squeeze the air and allow for an increase in wind just ahead of a cold front and low-pressure combination. We will be feeding this next storm system today with very warm, moist, and mildly unstable air from the south. This will lead to us increasing our temperatures, increasing our gusts to nearly 35 mph and building clouds through the day. High temperatures are expected within the mid-to-upper 70s.

By Thursday, we will begin interacting with a cold front and low-pressure system. Instability for the storm system is lacking. However, we will have strong mid-level shear which will aid in strengthening the updraft for any developing storms. This is what will allow mixing to occur and bring an opportunity for strong-to-severe storms. The threat of tornado and hail will be low, however they are not being ruled out. More concerning will be powerful wind due to the updrafts. The timing of the storms will range between mid-morning to late afternoon. And with the passage of the storm system, we will see a dramatic drop in temperature.

Freezing conditions will build in behind the storm system and will allow temperatures to fall to the low and mid 20s for morning lows and afternoon highs within the upper 30s. Our next threat for precipitation will be next Tuesday, and depending on the timing of the next front, we may be dealing with snowfall rather than rain. At this time, I am ruling in favor of a rain/snow mix as temperatures within the morning will be in the middle 20s, and our peak warmth of the day within the lower 40s.

